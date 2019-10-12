A Hard Discussion on Race and Racism

I joined a panel discussion about race with several leaders at Crossover Church. We talked about some hard things, including political division, the murder of Jean Botham, and the church’s role in addressing racism.
My parts are around minute 10, 35, and 57. It’s worth watching the whole thing. Whether we agree or disagree, I’m grateful for a church where these discussions are given space to happen.
(You may have never heard my voice before, so I apologize in advance for any expectations blown up.)
God bless friends, and grace be with you.
— J.S.