A Hard Discussion on Race and Racism

Support your friend’s dreams. If they fail, you still supported them. If they succeed, you always believed in them. Otherwise, even when they succeed, it won’t feel like a victory that can be shared with you. And if they fail, they’ll feel like they disappointed you most. Support dreams, because there’s already so little passion in the world and so few of us go for the life we always wanted. If your friend is passionate about something, then it’s important to you too, because this is important to your friend. Don’t belittle your friend’s excitement. Don’t shoot down their ideas. You don’t have to get it, but don’t be the one who bashes it. Why strangle a voice? Why dampen passion when there is so little of it in the world? Rejoice with those rejoice, mourn with those who mourn, and join your friend on their adventure. #typewritertherapy #encouragement #friendship #typography #love #grace #lettering #passion #solidarity #life #inspiration #motivation #adventure #jspark #dreams #hope #inspire #typewriter #faith #friends #together

