Why I Needed Parasite

I saw Parasite / 기생충 in a packed theater with a diverse crowd. Looking around, I never could’ve imagined a day in the States when such an audience would watch a movie in my language, with my people, telling our stories.
It really meant a lot to me. I have to tell you why.
I remember in middle school when someone assaulted me while yelling “you ch_nk yellow belly.” Someone shoving me in a hallway telling me to go back to where I came from. Multiple times someone would squint their eyes, do their version of an Asian accent, pose at me like Bruce Lee, all while high-fiving each other. Having to endure that scene in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, being told it was “art.” Someone in my college history class telling me that Korea needed to be nuked, and “it doesn’t matter which one.” I remember when my dad’s business was spray-painted with a swastika. I remember inexplicable rage when some kid yelled “your dad killed my dad in the war,” and his dad picking him up later after he was sent to detention.
Art, music, film, books: these things have the power to take away our fear, our bigotry, our assumptions. They turn masses into individuals. They turn cartoons into real people. For someone like me, I have to prove daily I am a real person. For art to put my story into public consciousness is allowing me more room to breathe, to exist.
A part of me wishes a movie like Parasite could’ve been accepted earlier. Seeing a face like mine on a big screen has an immense affect on how we see each other. But more than that, a good story, like the one in Parasite, makes us more human. Hearing more stories makes us better, more whole, more gracious. We need diverse stories, and good ones.
During the movie, I looked around. Seeing so many faces enraptured by a powerful story, taken in by faces that looked like mine, I wept. Certainly I wept because the movie was incredible. But I wept feeling something I never had before: a kinship with strangers. Humanization. The image of the divine, seen and known.
After the movie ended, we all sat in our seats for a while. Collectively, our breath was taken away. And collectively, we were sharing breath. Maybe I’m making too much of a movie. I suppose it’s a silly thing to weep about. It only tells me how long I have been deprived of such connection. These stories, they’re important to tell.
— J.S.
2 thoughts on “Why I Needed Parasite”
I did foresee a couple of Oscars, which I truly thought and think PARASITE deserves, talking of BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM and BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY, whilst if I had been in the Academy Jury I would not have awarded Parasite as the best movie of all, cause I don’t think it’s true, nor its director as superior to Scorsese with the Irishman or Mendes with 1917 or Waititi with Jojo Rabbit, sincerely. But the message this important and unexpectable recognition brings to the world goes beyond: give a chance to new faces, new talents, other cultures, other ways of working, different results, new objectives! and the States did it, but awarding Parasite so highly. Now if that happened in Italy I’d be so happy I can’t tell how much. So congrats to the Coreans and to Parasite, which is btw a great movie that makes you think deeply.
