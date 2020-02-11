Why I Needed Parasite

I saw Parasite / 기생충 in a packed theater with a diverse crowd. I never imagined a day in the States when such an audience would watch a movie in my language, with my people, telling our stories. It really meant a lot to me. I have to tell you why. I remember in middle school when someone assaulted me while yelling “you ch_nk yellow belly.” Someone yelling “go back to where I came from.” Multiple times someone squinting their eyes at me. Having to endure that scene in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and told it was “art.” Someone in my college history class telling me that Korea needed to be nuked and “it doesn’t matter which one.” When my dad’s business was spray-painted with a swastika. When a kid yelled “your dad killed my dad in the war,” and his dad picked him up after detention. Art, music, film, books: they have the power to take away our fear, our bigotry, our assumptions. They turn masses into individuals. They turn cartoons into real people. For someone like me, I have to prove daily I’m a real person. For art to put my story into public consciousness is allowing me more room to breathe, to exist. A part of me wishes a movie like Parasite could’ve been accepted earlier. Seeing a face like mine on a big screen has an immense affect on how we see each other. But more than that, a good story, like Parasite, makes us more human. Hearing more stories makes us better, more whole, more gracious. We need diverse stories, and good ones. During the movie, I looked around. Seeing so many faces enraptured by a powerful story, taken in by faces that looked like mine, I wept. Certainly I wept because the movie was incredible. But I wept feeling something I never had before: a kinship with strangers. Humanization. The image of the divine, seen and known. After the movie ended, we all sat in our seats for a while. Collectively, our breath was taken away. And collectively, we were sharing breath. Maybe I’m making too much of a movie. I suppose it’s silly to weep about. It only tells me how long I have been deprived of such connection. These stories, they’re important to tell. @parasitemovie #korean #oscars #bongjoonho #asianamerican #parasite

