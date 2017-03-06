When Do Politics Decide Friendship?

lovelyishe asked a question:
What is your opinion on the stance that you should end a friendship because of differing political opinions? Is there a time when you believe it is best to drift apart from them or no?
Hey dear friend, this is certainly a difficult, relevant question today, as it seems political differences more than ever are not merely a disagreement of opinions, but becoming an aggressively different opinion of human value, with all kinds of dangerous implications.
I’m fortunate and blessed to have friends with a wide range of political beliefs who are open to discourse or even changing their minds. Not every person on the opposite side of politics acts like the caricatures you’ve seen online. There are many, many thoughtful people across the spectrum that do not fall easily into our biased categories.
My concern is not that everyone has to agree a particular way. My major concern is that our beliefs have sound reasons behind them. When I hear the stories of enlisted soldiers, military veterans, the mentally ill, the desperately poor, victims of racism, both pro-life and pro-choice advocates, immigrants (like my parents), and abuse survivors, I can begin to see why their experiences have shaped their positions on specific issues. The more stories I hear, the more I can understand. I can become a student instead of a critic. I can more easily reach across the aisle, not necessarily to change minds, but to build bridges where our stories are respected in the overlap.
Of course, this bridge-building cannot happen with everyone. Sometimes a person’s politics are so explosive and divisive that it seems they only want to watch the world burn (or as it’s said, it’s a zero-sum game). There really are people who cannot be engaged with, no matter how gracious we approach. But unlike the terrible circus we see online, on Twitter or Facebook or Tumblr, most people are way more three-dimensional than that. It’s only ever a last, last, last resort that I would ever break off a friendship because of politics.
In the end, speaking from a Christian and spiritual perspective, I have to ask: Are politics even real? Because really: what are they? Politics, if we’re to squeeze history into a drop, are mostly a manmade, brain-constructed, temporary process by which we attempt to cooperate on a large scale. And no one has the total answer on how to do this. In fact, the trouble is that each “camp” thinks they have the total answer, which is why we’re so quick to grade each other and break ties.
Just think of how crazy it is that we would allow politics to destroy a friendship rather than allow the friendship to guide our politics. If you cut off a friend because of their political beliefs, this dehumanizes a person by trying to remake them in your own image, which is no better than religious imperialism. In other words, when we use someone’s political beliefs as a measure of their human worth, we become a “political fanatic.” And if you think, “We need to air lift the other party onto an island prison!” (a thing I actually read online) — that’s trying to fight fire with fire, and no one has ever been transformed by mercenary tactics.
We need each other, even (and especially) if we disagree, because the entire diversity of human opinion is required to land on unity. I don’t mean there are no bad ideas (there are a lot of bad ideas, on all sides of politics). What I mean is, if we instantly dismiss someone from an opposing political party and treat them like a dogmatic cartoon, then we’re just putting each other’s eyes out. But if we treat each other worthy of hearing, there is a very small chance that someone might possibly change their position on a major issue. Otherwise, there’s no chance at all. And even then, the point isn’t to coerce, but to connect.
I don’t mean to sound pretentiously abstract or idealistic about the political system, as we need to pay attention to its influence and also criticize the damage it has caused. We do need to push back against bad ideas. But I think disconnecting completely from a friendship because of several disagreeable opinions is a fatally serious decision. It shouldn’t be done flippantly. Even so, I think drawing boundaries is better than cutting off a friend altogether. I choose to stay in conversation, to hear stories, or we’ll never have the grace and staying power for humility and changed minds. The quicker we leave, the less chance we have for weaving something better than all that politics has failed to deliver.
— J.S.
Photo from Images Catalog, CC BY PDM
18 thoughts on “When Do Politics Decide Friendship?”
“The quicker we leave, the less chance we have for weaving something better than all that politics has failed to deliver.”
Absolutely. Perfection can’t come by convincing every person to be more like any one of us (because we aren’t perfect!)
As much as the worst of politics can be so repulsive that it makes it nearly impossible to hang in there, that same depravity makes it important to have our own perspective challenged.
When something is only accepted because we no longer allow an alternative we’re guaranteed to be accepting something less than ideal.
LikeLike
I love this post. As a person who desires to engage in productive discussion about issues facing our nation it is really disturbing that people have become so incapable of conversing about their viewpoint! There is (on both sides of the aisle) an even greater trend now towards soapbox, holier-than-thou rhetoric, rather than thoughtful and reflective debate. It’s like the insanity of the social-media mode of behaving and relating has jumped off the screen and invaded our reality – breaking down our ability to even speak cordially to our friends, family, and neighbors. The model that Christ gives is is key to believers’ interactions with others in the midst of all of this nonsense. Above all, put on love – while still confronting the destructive ideologies (from the left and the right, the religious and the non) that seek to harm and destroy…even in the names of God or of civil justice. While I pray for those governing and for our nation, I pray with even more urgency for the Church to be salt and light and love, to be peacemakers, to extend grace where there is potential for broken relationships, and to be bearers of hope where there are broken spirits. Only His Spirit can make us able.
Blessings to you! Thank you again for this excellent post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice title 🙂
LikeLike
Thought provoking!!
LikeLike
Reblogged this on tayahmay and commented:
Powerful
LikeLike
I have always respected my Republican friends. But there is no excuse for defending Trump. If my friends want to support him because he is the president and they believe it is Biblical to do so, great. But if they look down on others for protesting or try to convince me that he wasn’t making fun of people with special needs or that his treatment of women is “just locker room talk,” GOOD BYE. I left my church. I am thinking about starting my own. How can I look these friends in the eye any more? I tried to reason with them, and I am NEVER going to have influence with them if I was not able to by now. I am 43, and I have always known how to keep friends. This year is not politics as usual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tend to agree with you. This isn’t a difference of opinion on policy. It doesn’t even come close. This is basic human existence and how we treat other humans. This administration has shown over and over again, that they don’t care about humans, they care about money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, Amen, AMEN!!!! I love this!
Politics should never been an end all-be all of any good, healthy friendship/relationship. It is differences that make us great, but to tear someone apart for their differences is not human, and well not great. Tearing someone apart for disagreeing with you, and then making assumptions about their character, is what makes progress halt, and sets us back as a society.
I admit that I made the promise that I was not going to expel anyone from my Facebook friend list, but I was forced to when someone was finding me anywhere else they could (commenting on anything friends posted, and turned everything into an argument). This person had never seemed like the type, but the hate she was throwing around EVERYWHERE was just awful! I knew she was incapable of change, and I kept biding my time with other people. It turned out that waiting on others was a good idea, because my Facebook feed is now back to things I love and am happy to see.
I was additionally unfriended by two other people for reminding them kindly that not everyone who voted for Trump is a gloater. They didn’t like that, and I’m glad they unfriended me. I don’t need that, no one needs that kind of negativity!!!
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Average Fadre and commented:
Wonderful thoughts. Too many people take too hard a stance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had a former acquaintence that told me I hated poor people because of who I voted for.
Um, I work at a non-profit social services agency. She’s a teaching assistant at a major university. She’ll probably be a professor someday. I hate poor people? Iam poor!
Whatever happened to liking people for what you – I don’t know – have in common?! And what about lightening up?
Yeah, I got rid of her – anyone that takes anything too seriously, and refuses to enjoy friendship based on common bonds doesn’t need to be in my life.
LikeLike
Excellent post. Gives me some food for thought!
LikeLike
I could not agree more. You so eloquently expressed a much needed sentiment. Thank you.
LikeLike
This article is relevant to today’s world, and to me personally. My wife and I voted for different presidential candidates. It’s been difficult, not with arguments, just with non-comprehension of the other view! Thank you for sharing.
LikeLike
Very nice
LikeLike
Beautifully written; thank you for sharing. With this issue, I have been trying to use the word human rights rather than politics. The way I gauge this is to ask the question, “Does this person’s beliefs intentionally undermine the human rights of me or my loved ones?” That’s my final straw. I have been cordial with post people past that point, provided they are not aggressive about pushing their beliefs onto me, but I really don’t think you can be friends with someone and disrespect their basic rights simultaneously.
LikeLike
A wonderful post, and extremely relevant at this time. I have thought a lot about this, cried about this, and had a difficult time deciding where to draw the line since this last election. I believe in not judging others, and truly if you support the free country we live in then technically you shouldn’t be offended at others exercising free speech with differing opinions from yours. However, I do think it is appropriate to remove friendships at a certain point, since this election has brought out the very ugly side of some people. If you are outwardly racist, or do not believe in the basic value of all humans are created equal, then we are not friends.
LikeLike
I agree for the most part. I would never end a friendship solely because someone disagreed with me on a political issue. And I do think that many people on opposite sides of an issue have a lot in common, and if they could just get past the arguing and the anger and listen to each other for a minute, they might actually come up with a solution that they’re both happy with, even if nobody changes their minds.
But I think the last year or so has demonstrated that there are some people who I’ll just never be able to get along with. You mentioned that some people are so enmeshed in their views, and so angry about them, that you can’t talk to them. I agree with that, but I’m not just talking about those people. (Anyway, I could easily just avoid discussing politics with them but remain friends.) But for some people, the political opinion itself is something I find so offensive, it’s hard to be that person’s friend.
For example, I’ve learned in the last year that there are a significant number of people who believe that African Americans are naturally lazier and less intelligent than Whites (according to a poll released in 2016). Or they believe in some insane conspiracy theory that involves a group I belong to, so by extension, they think I must be involved with the conspiracy.
Before 2016, I thought that people with those types of beliefs were just archetypes, and most real people were more reasonable than that. But last year’s election showed me that there are actual friends and relatives of mine who think this way.
Now, I haven’t actually ended any friendships over politics. But I have to say, it’s made me see a lot of people very differently than I used to.
LikeLike