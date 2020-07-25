We Have a Daughter


We have a daughter: Alayna Ara Park. Born Friday afternoon on July 24th 2020 at 12:19pm, 7 lbs and 13 ounces. She’s super strong, very alert, and loves to eat. Thank you so much for your prayers, kind messages, and sharing your amazing stories. I love my daughter. I cannot stop looking at her.

— J.S.

Published by JS Park

J.S. Park is a hospital chaplain, sixth degree black belt, suicide survivor, ex-atheist, Korean-American, and loves Jesus. J.S. has a B.A. in Psychology from USF and a Master's from SEBTS. He is currently a chaplain at both a hospital and a nonprofit homeless charity. He lives with his wife and dog in sunny Florida.

7 thoughts on “We Have a Daughter

  6. Congratulations to the proud Papa and Mama. Alayna is bringing you much joy. Enjoy her, as you cherish her. Abundant blessings of wisdom, love, and laughter to you and your precious family!

