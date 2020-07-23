Interviewed on Moody Radio live by Chris Fabry

Hey friends! I was interviewed on Moody Radio on Chris Fabry Live.
https://www.moodyradio.org/radioplayer.aspx?episode=317991
We talked about validating someone’s pain and story, how to deal with the voices that get stuck in our heads, some stuff from my book, and my work as a chaplain.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by JS Park
J.S. Park is a hospital chaplain, sixth degree black belt, suicide survivor, ex-atheist, Korean-American, and loves Jesus.
J.S. has a B.A. in Psychology from USF and a Master's from SEBTS. He is currently a chaplain at both a hospital and a nonprofit homeless charity. He lives with his wife and dog in sunny Florida.
View all posts by JS Park