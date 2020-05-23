I Accidentally Joined a Cult: How a Cult Got Me and the Warning Signs

I was part of a cult once. There was one warning sign that I missed—and I don't want you to miss it. It's not as easy to spot as you think. I never thought I'd fall for something like that. When we think of cults, it seems obvious: they take your money, they isolate you, they talk about aliens or conspiracies, they make you wear pajamas. But this one was way different. It took me a long time to recognize I was being tricked and brainwashed. Because I was a people-pleaser, it was even harder to speak up. If you're at a church or workplace or student body or nonprofit or group that doesn't allow for questions: you have to question if that's a healthy place. The places I'm most worried about are not the weird ones, but the charming ones that get along too well.

Published by JS Park

J.S. Park is a hospital chaplain, sixth degree black belt, suicide survivor, ex-atheist, Korean-American, and loves Jesus. J.S. has a B.A. in Psychology from USF and a Master's from SEBTS. He is currently a chaplain at both a hospital and a nonprofit homeless charity. He lives with his wife and dog in sunny Florida.

