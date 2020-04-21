View this post on Instagram
For my live video on my book launch team, I shared three true hospital stories that were "deleted scenes" from my upcoming book. The first story is about a family member who asked for a picture of his dead brother. The second is about a grandmother who refused to die after surviving over a dozen Code Blue resuscitations. (3:06) The third is about a patient who I made an amazing connection with, but the next day something totally changed. (6:30) Also, that is indeed a Bruce Lee shirt. Be blessed and much love, friends. [Stories have details changed to maintain privacy.]
I share three true hospital stories which are “deleted scenes” from my upcoming book, The Voices We Carry.
One thought on “3 True Hospital Stories and What They Taught Me About Grief, Hope, and Unseen Work”
the last one minute of the video was very touching. it is so deep to actually keep working and not knowing anything and being okay with the things even if we are forgotten. this is amazing thanks for sharing your experience.
