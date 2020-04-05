I messed up. I hugged someone. We’re supposed to practice social distancing, but my friend badly needed a hug. I know I shouldn’t have. I couldn’t help it.
— J.S.
I Messed Up. I Hugged Someone.
One thought on “I Messed Up. I Hugged Someone.”
I don’t consider that messing up. As far as I’m concerned, people who hurt need hugs. Ok, at the moment it’s kind of different, generally, but I still think that some situations are exceptions. If I was that person, I would far rather risk getting corona than know I have to grieve alone without hugs. I reckon you did the best thing. (also, I remember stories where the punchline is something like “distancing is in place to protect people, not people to protect the distancing” :p)
