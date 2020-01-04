Top 19 Posts of 2019

Here are my Top Ten Posts of 2019, from leaving church to codependency to suicide awareness to my favorite female influences.
Runner-Up: I Signed a Book Deal
19) Grace Is Something Different
18) “God Is in Control,” but What This Really Means
17) The Only Time a Christian Goes First
16) Healing from a Breakdown Over a Break-Up
15) Are You Secretly a Liberal Who Hates Conservatives?
14) What Am I About: On Codependency
13) How Do We Show Love for Hate Groups Like Westboro?
12) Why Do You Love Your Wife?
11) My Favorite Female Influences
10) About to Get a Therapist: How Do I Do This?
8) Lessons I Learned from Leaving My Evangelical Church
7) How Do I Confront a Friend Who Is “Sinning”?
6) When You Have to Save Everyone: The Warning Signs of Hero-Savior-Martyr Syndrome
5) Is Suicide the One Unforgivable Sin?
4) The Dangers & Myths of Personality Tests
3) How Do I Open Myself Up to Friends Again?
2) Compassion Fatigue: The Heartache of a Job That Requires All Heart