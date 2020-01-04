Top 19 Posts of 2019

In the end, you can’t force someone to do anything, even if it’s for their good. You can’t force someone to respect your feelings or care about your passions or believe your dreams. You can’t force someone to believe your side of the story, even when you’re right. You can’t force an apology. You can’t force someone to engage in justice or fight for the poor or to become nuanced in culture and history. You can’t force growth. You can’t force someone to show up on time, or even show up at all. In the end, I’ve learned that people will do whatever they want, even if that means stepping on you or neglecting you or abandoning you or belittling you or choosing others over you. I’ve probably done this to others as much as it’s been done to me. It’s a terrible cycle that can leave us bitter, suspicious, paranoid, and completely jaded. I’ve also learned that I don’t care if others don’t care. I have to love anyway. I have to be patient anyway. I have to be cynical to cynicism. Because I don’t want to perpetuate one more cycle of apathy and neglect. I don’t want to be one more rung in the ladder of indifference. I don’t want to react to someone’s reaction all the time. And I must believe the best of others, because change does not happen by standing over, but standing with, in trust. No, I cannot force change on you, and I won’t. I can only pour out what I have. Even if you don’t care. Especially if you don’t care. I’ll pour out anyway. In the end, our lives will have been given over to dust. I’d rather mine will have been given over to you. #typewritertherapy #newyear #resolution #encouragement #typography #lettering #jspark #typewriterpoetry #life #motivation #inspiration #compassion #love #grace #newyearsresolution #trust #justice #hope