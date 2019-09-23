Is Suicide the One Unforgivable Sin?

Getting the stage and platform and leader role doesn’t happen overnight. It may never happen. It’s a crazy hard path to get there. Leadership is not a love affair, but a place you earn, born from passion over emotion. It’s not romantic, and it always has a cost. I’m not sure why so many people want the spotlight, the prestige, want to lead. I see those who want to go viral and take the reins and get the podium immediately—but even if they got everything they wanted, they haven’t seen how hard it is to stay there. It takes the daily grind, the background work, the behind-the-scenes dues, the hours of relational trust. None of that ends on the stage either: it keeps going, long after the honeymoon luster is gone. Years ago, I was leading a church team and I was desperately looking for new leaders. I wanted to pass the torch. Nobody stepped up. I begged and begged. It took months and months before I found dedicated people who could lead and eventually take over. After I had found new leaders, somebody came to me angry. He had thought I would pick him. I was confused. The guy who came to me, “Peter,” was always late or a no-show. When he did show up, he was great. But I told him, “I really had no idea you wanted this.” Peter thought it was on me to figure that out. He left the team and our relationship soured. I felt bad for a while. But looking back, I feel sad and almost infuriated. Where was he when I needed someone? Why didn’t he step it up from the start? And if he wanted to lead, why didn’t he at least show up on time? That last part is crucial. It matters how we treat the small things. I find that many of us, including me, expect the authority to fall into our laps. But the people you see leading or on stage have miles of grit and sweat and blood behind them. People like that don’t just happen. It starts with the small stuff that no one sees. The hallway, the clean-up, the early mornings, long drives. There are no shortcuts. But the way is paved, and the people ahead want to help. You must ask. They are waiting. #typewritertherapy #leadership #encouragement #motivation #inspiration #jspark #leaders #mentor #typography #lettering #stayhumble