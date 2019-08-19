Thank You, Friends


Here I am, super excited, in front of the publishing house in Chicago. I turned in the final draft of my book just a few weeks ago. The book will be out May 2020, and I seriously can’t wait for you to read it.

I’m thankful for all those who have helped to get me here. I’ll never get over it. I have realized over and over that no one can do this alone, and that no one is a main character unto themselves. I’ve been grateful to be in the shadow of wonderful leaders. I’m happy to be their support, sidekick, and cheerleader. I’m learning that the goal isn’t to be a hero of my own story, but to help you be the hero of yours. God bless and much love to each of you.
— J.S.

Published by JS Park

J.S. Park is a hospital chaplain, sixth degree black belt, suicide survivor, ex-atheist, recovered porn addict, Korean-American, and loves Jesus. J.S. has a B.A. in Psychology from USF and a Master's from SEBTS. He is currently a chaplain at both a hospital and a nonprofit homeless charity. He lives with his wife and dog in sunny Florida.

2 thoughts on “Thank You, Friends

  2. Many congratulations to you. JS don’t ever let go of the dream. May the favor of God continue to raise you and your wife even more than either of you can dream. I pray that for each book published and read by someone who is so desperate for love of a Father. May God bring about so many spiritual descendents that when you stand before God and He says “Well done”

    Thank you for sharing with us your dream.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.