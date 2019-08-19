Here I am, super excited, in front of the publishing house in Chicago. I turned in the final draft of my book just a few weeks ago. The book will be out May 2020, and I seriously can’t wait for you to read it.
I’m thankful for all those who have helped to get me here. I’ll never get over it. I have realized over and over that no one can do this alone, and that no one is a main character unto themselves. I’ve been grateful to be in the shadow of wonderful leaders. I’m happy to be their support, sidekick, and cheerleader. I’m learning that the goal isn’t to be a hero of my own story, but to help you be the hero of yours. God bless and much love to each of you.
— J.S.
2 thoughts on “Thank You, Friends”
Congratulations, J. S. So glad you persisted and did not give up. Your book will be inspiration to many.
Many congratulations to you. JS don’t ever let go of the dream. May the favor of God continue to raise you and your wife even more than either of you can dream. I pray that for each book published and read by someone who is so desperate for love of a Father. May God bring about so many spiritual descendents that when you stand before God and He says “Well done”
Thank you for sharing with us your dream.
