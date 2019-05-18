When I preach love in a time like this, my words aren’t credible because the church is not. I can’t help but feel the church is always part of the problem. We contributed to this mess.
The church is called to be the safest, most gracious place on the face of the earth. Not perfect, but passionate, with arms open as wide as the cross. I know I’ve fallen short. God help us. God start with me.
— J.S.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by JS Park
J.S. Park is a hospital chaplain,
sixth degree black belt, suicide survivor, ex-atheist, recovered porn addict, Korean-American, and loves Jesus.
J.S. has a B.A. in Psychology from USF and a Master's from SEBTS. He is currently a chaplain at both a hospital and a nonprofit homeless charity. He lives with his wife and dog in sunny Florida.
View all posts by JS Park
One thought on “The Only Time a Christian Goes First”
Amen. Lord grow me in Your love!
LikeLiked by 1 person