May Is Mental Health Awareness Month: Here’s A Free Giveaway


The month of May is Mental Health Awareness month. For all of May, I’ll be giving away a digital copy of my book on fighting depression, How Hard It Really Is: A Short, Honest Book About Depression.

The book was written over a year and a half with surveys, interviews, heavy research, and help from both a physician and a therapist. It covers the many myths and truths about depression and how you can help your friend, too.

Please message me your email so I can send it to you, or email me directly at
pastorjspark@gmail.com
(I promise not to use your email for anything weird).

I can send a PDF or Kindle version. The paperback is also only 9.99. Be blessed and much love to you, friends.

 — J.S.

(If you already have this book, please ask me for any of my other books for free! A list here.)

Published by JS Park

J.S. Park is a hospital chaplain, sixth degree black belt, suicide survivor, ex-atheist, recovered porn addict, Korean-American, and loves Jesus. J.S. has a B.A. in Psychology from USF and a Master's from SEBTS. He is currently a chaplain at both a hospital and a nonprofit homeless charity. He lives with his wife and dog in sunny Florida.

One thought on “May Is Mental Health Awareness Month: Here’s A Free Giveaway

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.