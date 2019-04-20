Jesus, Barabbas, You and Me





I wonder how they could yell Barabbas instead of Jesus.

I wonder how they sang “Hosanna” and days later, “Crucify him.”

I wonder how Pontius could wash his hands of it, as though a dirty conscience could be so easily cleaned.

But – I am Barabbas, sinner set free.

I yell “Crucify him” as I sing praises with ease.

I am Pontius, who turned a blind eye to glory.

And yet, so Christ still died for me.

Still he died, where I should be,

a perfect love on that tree.

— J.S.



