My Greatest Fear Is Death

Do you have any idea as to how I can combat my death anxiety related to a generalised anxiety disorder? Despite having been a Christian for the entirety of my life, I’m really struggling with the fear of losing loved ones and eventually, dying myself. My greatest fear is just becoming nothing.





Dear friend: I have the same fear.

The other day I was on the couch watching a show with my wife and my dog, and I had the crazy (if unoriginal) thought that a hundred years from now, we’ll be gone. The people in the show: gone. Our pictures and trinkets and trophies and stacks of collected papers will soon mean nothing to no one. What will become of our stories? Who will remember us?

I can’t say that I know how to deal with this all the time. The terror of death is a real anxiety. Some theories have said that we work and play and create and pray to ease the fear of annihilation. It could be true. All our living could be a futile dance towards the grave.

As a Christian too, sometimes the Christian story gives me great comfort. Other times it can feel so abstract and unreal. I want to believe so badly that we are headed towards a better eternity. But my doubts run rampant. I doubt, a lot.







I have worked now in the hospital for over three years. I see death and dying constantly. Chaplains are called to every death, so I’ve seen it all. Young and old, babies and teens, and once someone who was over a hundred. One of the things I’ve learned is that our youth does not guarantee a long life. I could be gone today in an accident. I could have a fall or seizure or cardiac arrest or arteriovenus malformation or I could develop a rogue cell in my body that decides to duplicate endlessly until my “vitals are no longer compatible with life.”

Rather than scaring me though, I have slowly and painfully come to accept it. We are at the edge of eternity, always. In some ways, it’s a little bit of a relief. I know this won’t be true for everyone, but seeing death so much has shown me the pure fragile state of life and how precious it is. I can’t believe I am here. It is electric to me some days that I am still around, can still love, can still kiss my wife and eat hot bread and watch a show on a Thursday night with my dog asleep on my lap. And so each day, each breath, each moment, is one more I want to be here for. I am not scared to die these days. I am scared of not living.

We will be together again one day, and I will tell you the stories from that short time we had on earth.

— J.S.





Photo from Unsplash

