I’m Too Old to Find Love: How Do I Start?

How do I find Christian love at 27? I find that so old to start afresh…





I know that being single when you don’t want to be is painful. There’s no way around it. I also believe that singleness is a perfectly legitimate life-choice, and that it can be a gift in itself.





There is no “too old” when it comes to dating and marriage. I got married “late” according to our current social standards. I didn’t even meet my wife until I was in my mid-twenties. My dad was married at forty years old. Chris Tomlin was 38 when he got married. C.S. Lewis didn’t marry until he was 58. Even more, Oprah Winfrey didn’t find “fame” until she was in her forties. Timothy Keller didn’t write his first book until he was 58. Harper Lee was 34 when she wrote To Kill a Mockingbird and J.K. Rowling was 32 when she wrote Harry Potter.

Who is early? Who is late? What if our time is just our time?

I think it’s okay to be looking, whether at church or conferences or your workplace or through a hobby you enjoy. But as you might have heard a million times: it’s important to work on yourself. That idea is a catchphrase by now, but it’s no less true.

While dating and marriage have their own blessings, the life of singleness is uniquely like no other time. I know, it is painful sometimes. But so are dating and marriage.

All these life phases have their own challenges and joys. Enjoy your season, learn a ton, go to the places you want to go, serve the people you are called to serve. While you’re living your wonderful single adventure, there will be plenty of people alongside you who are your family. And one of them might become something more.

— J.S.





