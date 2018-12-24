Work in Progress Looking Forward





Trust that God is working something in you now, something you can’t imagine, a miracle beyond proportion.

Look beyond circumstances, long nights, broken trophies, mental arguments, the swirl of gossip, the false self-talk that you’ve rehearsed over and over.

Leave yesterday where it belongs.

Don’t cave in to what has happened to you.

God says you are more than that – because you are His.

As hard as it sounds: you are loved, you are treasured, you are written on the heart and mind of your Creator.

Rejoice and revel in what He has done, is doing, will do.

— J.S.





