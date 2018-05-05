May Is Mental Health Awareness Month: Here’s A Free Giveaway





The month of May is Mental Health Awareness month. For all of May, I’ll be giving away a digital copy of my book on fighting depression, How Hard It Really Is: A Short, Honest Book About Depression.

The book was written over a year and a half with surveys, interviews, heavy research, and help from both a physician and a therapist. It covers the many myths and truths about depression and how you can help your friend, too.

Please message me your email so I can send it to you, or email me directly at pastorjspark@gmail.com (I promise not to use your email for anything weird).

I can send a PDF or Kindle version. The paperback is also only 8.89. Be blessed and much love to you, friends.

— J.S.

(If you already have this book, please ask me for any of my other books for free! A list here.)

