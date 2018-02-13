The Truths and Myths of Christian Dating and Relationships





Hello wonderful friends! Here’s a seminar that I gave in San Jose, CA about the truths and myths of dating & relationships within both the church-culture & pop-culture. Stream below or download directly here.

Some things I talk about are: “The time I overheard a couple have their final knock-down drag-out fight, my absolutely favorite type of scene in the movies, what everyone really wants in the hospital, dating theology from Taylor Swift, when God looks at you through the ceiling, and Christianity according to a cologne sample.”





I also did a follow-up Q&A which you can stream below or download here.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/thewayeverlasting/JS_Park_-_Dating_Questions_CA_12-27-.mp3





Some of the content is from my book on relationships.

Be immensely blessed! — J.S.





Photo from my engagement shoot, by Angel He Photography

