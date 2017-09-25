My Book Is On Sale for 99 Cents!

My very first released book What The Church Won’t Talk About is three years old and on sale for only 99 cents this week! It works on every device.
http://www.amazon.com/What-Church-Wont-Talk-About-ebook/dp/B00NYR9SGS
It’s about the icky topics we find tough to discuss inside (and outside) the church. Check the reviews; pick it up for summer reading; grab it for a Bible study or small group; lend it to a skeptical friend.
The paperback is on sale here. If you’re blessed by the book, please consider reviewing it on Amazon. Be blessed and love y’all!
— J.S.
hi Pastor Park,
i love all of your youtube videos and your blog; looking forward to buy all of your books and study them.
i have a question to ask you for help, that is :
How can introspective introverts fit in to a community church? and what can i do to avoid being misunderstood as being a less-devoted christian or that im not serious in my faith, just because i dont tend to be talkative and gregarious in small group sharing : (
and i cant help or change , i realize i just have to be private… a friend told me, she said, being like this is wrong as a christian, she said i should repent and change this habit and become more sociable.
so i feel very conflicted internally, i dont know how can i truly bend in and mingle well with church friends, they all look really happy and everything confidently well put together.
have i truly not died to self in this area regarding my personality? can i change my personality naturally with effort and experience ?
i dont know why, i feel drained after being with my church friends. i feel like i cant be my real self when im with them.
please help. i think i need some clarification to ease my anxious self-doubts…: (
the worst part is, im involved in ministry. i used to be IN passionate fire serving Christ without any self-doubts or voices of accusations holding me back…
what to do if one feels discouraged in ministry and how to solve misunderstandings between church members ? do i just try to forget and dismiss it : ( ?
Blessings,
from a confused 23yr-old-girl : [
Hey dear friend, I’m sorry for my very late reply. While there’s no easy answer for this, I think it’s going to a combination of both good communication with others about who-you-are and a strong definition of “confidence.”
Please allow me to point you to these previous posts (which you can skip or browse!) —
https://jsparkblog.com/2015/07/14/true-confidence-vs-false-bravado-how-fighting-insecurity-makes-us-insecure/
https://jsparkblog.com/2015/07/01/how-do-i-accept-myself-as-an-introvert/
I hope that’s at least a starting point to begin the conversation. It’s really important that you make those first brave steps to get the dialogue going. People misunderstand people simply because they haven’t met anyone different, and not always because they’re unwilling to understand. It does possibly seem unfair that a little of this burden is on you (and it shouldn’t be), and of course not everyone will get it. But you might be the first to get it opened up and rolling. And “introverts” are becoming more understood each day.
Feel free to comment back if you have more thoughts!
