My Book on Depression: Free This Month





September is Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. For the rest of the month, I’ll be giving away a digital copy of my book on fighting depression, How Hard It Really Is—for anyone who asks.

Message through any of my social media or email me at:

pastorjspark@gmail.com

The only thing I ask for (totally optional) is a review on Amazon. Thank you also to Anna, Robin, Kristian, and Chris for picking up the book. Be blessed and much love, friends.

— J.S.

