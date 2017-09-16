September is Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. For the rest of the month, I’ll be giving away a digital copy of my book on fighting depression, How Hard It Really Is—for anyone who asks.
Message through any of my social media or email me at:
pastorjspark@gmail.com
The only thing I ask for (totally optional) is a review on Amazon. Thank you also to Anna, Robin, Kristian, and Chris for picking up the book. Be blessed and much love, friends.
— J.S.
One thought on “My Book on Depression: Free This Month”
I would be honored to read this book. Thank you.
