My Book on Depression: Free This Month


September is Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. For the rest of the month, I’ll be giving away a digital copy of my book on fighting depression, How Hard It Really Is—for anyone who asks.

Message through any of my social media or email me at:

pastorjspark@gmail.com

The only thing I ask for (totally optional) is a review on Amazon. Thank you also to Anna, Robin, Kristian, and Chris for picking up the book. Be blessed and much love, friends.
— J.S.

Advertisements

One thought on “My Book on Depression: Free This Month

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s