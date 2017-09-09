September: Suicide Prevention Awareness Month





September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. For the rest of the month, I’ll be giving away a digital version of my book on fighting depression, How Hard It Really Is, to anyone who asks. The book took a year and a half of painstaking research, interviews, and surveys with nearly two-hundred people. I talk about my own suicide attempt and survival through a lifelong battle with depression. If you want the book, please email me at:

pastorjspark@gmailcom

(I promise your email won’t be used for a newsletter or anything else).

I only ask for one favor, totally optional, not obligated: Please consider writing a review on Amazon. If you’d still like to purchase the book, here’s the Kindle version and here’s the paperback. If you already bought it, I’ll give you another one of my books of your choice. My books are available here.

Be blessed and much love to you, friends. I am with you and for you. — J.S.

