Officially graduated from my year long chaplain residency. Pics of our ceremony service. Thank you and love you friends, for your prayers and encouragement. Thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, surgeons, unit coordinators, PCTs, environmental services, and every other unsung hero of the hospital. On to more chaplaincy and the next chapter!
— J.S.
5 thoughts on “Officially Finished Chaplain Residency”
Congrats! From all that you’ve shared I can tell you are an awesome chaplain!
Congratulations!
Congratulations on your graduation and all your hard work
Congratulations and thanks for sharing the stories of your work there.
Congratulations! This is quite the achievement.
