Everyone loves the idea of love and forgiveness—but do the abused need to “love and forgive” their abuser?
Here’s my quick take on boundaries and self-care for the abused and traumatized.
A romanticized culture of hyper-compassion easily leads to fatigue, disillusionment, and secondhand trauma, especially when we attempt to love those beyond our limits. I also share on trying to help those with mental illness, and the ugly reality that many of us are in over our heads and need to refer to professional help.
My post on love, abuse, and trauma is here.
3 thoughts on “Do the Abused Need to Forgive Their Abuser? About Boundaries for the Traumatized”
Why must you make it so blasted complicated? You take the very real world of abuse, trauma, and the like and how we are supposed to live with the starting point being the problem, the abuse, the trauma. That is NEVER the starting point! You have to start with God, with what He has revealed in Scripture. It is crystal clear from the Bible that God wants us to forgive those who have sinned against us, who have hurt us, who have abused us. Our role is to forgive. Don’t equate forgiveness with sweeping the crap under the rug, hugs and kisses to your rapist, and buddy buddy with the person who beat you incessantly growing up. Forgiveness is none of those. Forgiveness is letting go of the crap and not letting the hurt, the anger, the pain overwhelm you for the rest of your life. Forgiveness frees the VICTIM, not the PERP! If you are going to offer advice, get it right!! You are not carefully giving out the full counsel of God. You are giving out your own opinion which is not carefully sourced, bathed in Scripture. People who are hurting, who are abused, whose life sucks need the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, bathed in compassion and love. Don’t just give them compassion and love without the whole truth!!!
J.S.,
I apologize. I was way too harsh. I overreacted. Life is messy. It is hard. It is filled with sin, abuse, trauma, pain. The way out of the hell of past trauma, abuse, pain is forgiveness. That is exactly why God is very clear about our need to forgive. In real time in 2017 forgiveness frees us from being held prisoner after the fact by those who have hurt us. What happened never goes away. Forgiveness frees me from having to dwell on it incessantly, making me a prisoner of the past.
Not to step on JS’ toes, but he’s a Christian and a writer. He never said his writings and videos are to replace scripture, but he’s trying to help people where they are at. As Christians, we deal with real people and real issues, and JS believes in the gospel and it’s obvious in what he does and says. I’ve read two of his books, and read his blog and it’s been helpful to me. Each person is accountable to know what they believe and why, and you certainly don’t have to agree with everything he said. I’m glad you apologized for being so harsh, because we as Christians need to love and support each other. We get plenty of hate and opposition from the world, and when someone is putting themself out there to help someone else, that should be appreciated. Of course we won’t all agree on everything, but hopefully we can agree that we’ve been loved by God, so we can now love each other.
