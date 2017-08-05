My 1st Book is Revised and On Sale!


My first published book has been revised and updated and is now on sale for 99 cents!
This is the lowest it’s ever been. The ebook also works on every device.

http://www.amazon.com/What-The-Church-Wont-Talk-About-Revised/dp/B013HR2UEG


The paperback is here:
http://www.amazon.com/What-The-Church-Wont-Talk-About-Revised-Updated/dp/0692499520

The original edition is here:
http://www.amazon.com/What-Church-Wont-Talk-About/dp/1502529564/


To read the Preface, check here.

To read an excerpt, check here, here, or here.

Part of the book was published on X3Church here.

Be blessed and love y’all!
— J.S.


Advertisements

5 thoughts on “My 1st Book is Revised and On Sale!

  4. I listened to your video on this book: thank you for addressing issues most churches shy away from & I appreciate your contribution to the faith! …and Congrats on your recent wedding 🙂 ever think about matchmaking other Christians, lol?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s