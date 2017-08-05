My first published book has been revised and updated and is now on sale for 99 cents!
This is the lowest it’s ever been. The ebook also works on every device.
http://www.amazon.com/What-The-Church-Wont-Talk-About-Revised/dp/B013HR2UEG
The paperback is here:
http://www.amazon.com/What-The-Church-Wont-Talk-About-Revised-Updated/dp/0692499520
The original edition is here:
http://www.amazon.com/What-Church-Wont-Talk-About/dp/1502529564/
To read the Preface, check here.
To read an excerpt, check here, here, or here.
Part of the book was published on X3Church here.
Be blessed and love y’all!
— J.S.
5 thoughts on “My 1st Book is Revised and On Sale!”
The title definitely has my curiosity. Those of us who have been on the inside are guessing, but I can’t wait to see what you share. Blessings and congrats on your new position!
Appreciate you, Matthew! And yes, can’t wait to begin.
Like your point of view: the disciples didn’t want it to be true. Wow.
Nice point of view
I listened to your video on this book: thank you for addressing issues most churches shy away from & I appreciate your contribution to the faith! …and Congrats on your recent wedding 🙂 ever think about matchmaking other Christians, lol?
