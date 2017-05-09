Whose Interpretation Is It, Anyway?

“Because the Bible says so.” Okay, but whose interpretation? Yours? Mine? From the era of the Crusades? When they were burning people at the stake? When it was used to support slavery? What if we have different conclusions? What if we’re both wrong?
— J.S.
The goal seems to be *our* interpretation (1 Peter 3:8, Philippians 2:2, Romans 15:6, etc…) Being loving and gracious with others is related to the topic of being of one mind in scripture.
In the flesh, we tend to go one of two ways. We either reject the idea of truth outright, paint everything gray, and avoid having to deal with different point of views all together, or we decide that we have got the truth nailed down to the point that anyone who disagrees is just hopeless and we needn’t treat them with respect.
Neither one of those is at all loving (though the first [apathy] gets miscategorized that way often enough). Both are ultimately rooted in a selfish desire to be our own authority.
