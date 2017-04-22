On Sale: My Book on Persevering Through Pain









My book on persevering through pain, Mad About God, is on sale for only 1.99. The ebook works on every device. The paperback is also only 9.09.

I talk about the church’s tendency to gloss over pain and spiritualize tragedy, and how we can find real healing within the unresolved tension. I also go over the misquoting of Jeremiah 29:11 and David & Goliath, grief and depression, the problem with Job and “inspirational Instagrams,” finding “God’s Will” when we’ve already messed it up, handling terminal illness and disability, how Christianity makes sense in a crazy world, and the theology of Louis C.K., True Detective, and The Shawshank Redemption.

To read an excerpt, check here.

To hear an audiobook preview of the opening chapters, check here.

A video on the themes of the book is here.

To read a testimony of the book by a therapist, check here.

Be blessed and love y’all!

– J.S.





