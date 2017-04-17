Scars and Heaven. In Heaven, there will only be one person with scars. You’ll have none because he will have taken yours. — J.S. Advertisements Share this!FacebookTwitterTumblrRedditPrintEmailMoreGooglePinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
14 thoughts on “Scars and Heaven.”
I love this so much. I’ve never seen this quote and it made me so happy.
LikeLike
Thank you so much, dear friend. I’ve thought about writing a book around it. It actually came to me in a dream, and I’m not even a “dreams and vision” type guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I totally just made the connection that you wrote this quote!!! Wow. I’m sharing it on my Facebook page, I love it!! That would be a great theme for a book 🙂
LikeLike
Just found you there! Only thing I ask is you’d please credit the quote with the link:
https://jsparkblog.com/2015/09/29/scars-and-heaven/
Or just my Facebook: http://facebook.com/pastorjspark
Thank you again! — J
LikeLike
Just credited it! 🙂 thank you!!
LikeLike
Wow…that’s very thought-provoking. Thanks!
LikeLike
I accept that the language of God is metaphoric (as dreams are). Also, I did something I never did before with this, I posted it to my Facebook page, and when I added the link the whole post appeared; how nice and easy for me. This just tops off seven years of working to heal the wounds inflicted on me in the name of religion. Though I am whole again, this just sings a song that puts it all into a perspective with Jesus on top!
Peace
LikeLike
So beautiful Pastor Park. I just shared it on Facebook. Thank you sharing Christ’s love with us and the whole world.
– Marites
LikeLike
Thank you Marites!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This quote bothers me. I imagine that in heaven our scars may be badges of courage rather something that generates shame. I do not look forward to having no scares only putting them in the a bigger, greater context of what they were meant to be.
LikeLike
Amen! I love this journey of total healing we have embarked upon.
LikeLike
My hope is in Jesus accepting me scares and all. I see him bending down and kissing them and telling me how beautiful I am. Now the trick for him will be making me believe it….there in lays the miracle! Think about it would you not be offended if he gave you a perfect “no scare allowed” body instead of accepting and turning your scares into something beautiful.
LikeLike
Thanks for sharing. You could very well be right. 🙂
LikeLike
beautiful and comfortingly sustaining. 💙
LikeLike