How They Yelled Barabbas


Image by Adam4d.com


I wonder how they could yell Barabbas instead of Jesus.
I wonder how they sang Hosanna and days later, Crucify him.
I wonder how Pontius could wash his hands of it, as though a dirty conscience could be so easily cleaned.

But — I am Barabbas, sinner set free.
I yell Crucify him as I sing praises with ease.
I am Pontius, who turned a blind eye to glory.
And yet, so Christ still died for me.
Still he died, where I should be,
a perfect love on that tree.

— J.S.


5 thoughts on “How They Yelled Barabbas

  2. great post. The idea that Jesus died for my salvation is beyond comprehension. The spilling of his blood has given me the path to being saved thru him. Each Easter I stand in awe of the sacrifice.

  3. I love this. Such a truth and reminder. And I especially love that there are consequences of sin listed on that cross, not just sin itself. He had to die for everything that sin-cursed humanity entails, not just the conscious sins or the apparent sins. He died for the thoughts too, and even for the sicknesses and sorrows that never would exist in a perfect world. ‘Surely He has borne our sorrows and griefs, and was crushed for our iniquities.’ That’s something that I feel often is overlooked. but He bore it all. have a blessed Good Friday and a glorious Easter xx

