How They Yelled Barabbas

I wonder how they could yell Barabbas instead of Jesus.

I wonder how they sang Hosanna and days later, Crucify him.

I wonder how Pontius could wash his hands of it, as though a dirty conscience could be so easily cleaned.

But — I am Barabbas, sinner set free.

I yell Crucify him as I sing praises with ease.

I am Pontius, who turned a blind eye to glory.

And yet, so Christ still died for me.

Still he died, where I should be,

a perfect love on that tree.

— J.S.





