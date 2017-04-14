How They Yelled Barabbas

Image by Adam4d.com
I wonder how they could yell Barabbas instead of Jesus.
I wonder how they sang Hosanna and days later, Crucify him.
I wonder how Pontius could wash his hands of it, as though a dirty conscience could be so easily cleaned.
But — I am Barabbas, sinner set free.
I yell Crucify him as I sing praises with ease.
I am Pontius, who turned a blind eye to glory.
And yet, so Christ still died for me.
Still he died, where I should be,
a perfect love on that tree.
— J.S.
I will never understand it, but I’m so thankful that He bore all my sin. He became sin who knew no sin that I might be declared righteous in Him. Hallelujah, what a Savior!
Beyond my comprehension, and yet, He did. 🙂
great post. The idea that Jesus died for my salvation is beyond comprehension. The spilling of his blood has given me the path to being saved thru him. Each Easter I stand in awe of the sacrifice.
I love this. Such a truth and reminder. And I especially love that there are consequences of sin listed on that cross, not just sin itself. He had to die for everything that sin-cursed humanity entails, not just the conscious sins or the apparent sins. He died for the thoughts too, and even for the sicknesses and sorrows that never would exist in a perfect world. ‘Surely He has borne our sorrows and griefs, and was crushed for our iniquities.’ That’s something that I feel often is overlooked. but He bore it all. have a blessed Good Friday and a glorious Easter xx
Well stated.
