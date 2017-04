Hello beloved friends!

This is a Spoken Word performance. It’s a modern re-telling of the three fateful days of Jesus’s crucifixion and resurrection, and how the chaos of the cross turned into beautiful death-defying glory.

Stream here:

http://traffic.libsyn.com/thewayeverlasting/JS_Park_-_Fri_Sat_Sun_12-8-13.mp3

Or download directly here.

I’m also on iTunes here.

Love y’all and be blessed!

— J.S.

Advertisements