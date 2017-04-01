Hey friends, I’d like to ask for a quick prayer and encouragement. I’ve been working on a new book about fighting depression, and it’s about halfway done. It was supposed to be done three months ago. It’s been excruciating to get through each page, and it’s a crucially important work (for me, anyway) to share with fellow fighters. At times, I want to give up: it’s painstakingly difficult to finish, not least of all because of revisiting the shadows behind me.
I know this is a tiny problem amidst all that’s happening out there, but please pray I’d have the fortitude to follow through. If it helps just one reader, it’ll have been absolutely worth it. Thank you and love you, friends.
— J.S.
Photo from Image Catalog, CC BY PDM
5 thoughts on “Prayer Request, Friends.”
Yo J.S., sparkythejesusfreak here. Depression and you writing a book about depression is in no way, shape, or form a “tiny problem.” The reason it’s been so gut-wrenchingly difficult to finish is primarily because the enemy doesn’t want you to finish. He knows that what God has called you to write is incredibly important. Ergo – fight on brother!!! Do not even think about giving up. If you do, I will sic my in-laws on you (they live in Tampa). They are awesome people and rock-solid believers. They could body-slam you spiritually to get you going again!
In all seriousness, our battle is not against flesh and blood. We are battling Satan and the rest of the fallen angels. Every good work God has prepared for us to do has a counterweight of crapola from the enemy designed to keep us from doing that good work. It’s life in a fallen world living with the enemy who, although defeated once and for all at the cross by the Lord Jesus Christ, still prowls around like a roaring lion seeking for someone to chomp on/devour. Well, let’s commit together that we are two brothers in Christ who are going to resist him. Satan has NOTHING on alpha males empowered by the Holy Spirit.
Go Jesus Freaks and yes, I will be praying since the prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.
JESUS FREAKS UNITE!!
Prayer lifted for you.
Praying for your journey and lifting you to the Light Giver
My prayers are with you. I get into that frame of mind too often and the mountain looms over me. it comes of being the sensitive, artistic type; I understand why so many writers and poets cracked! Sometimes I have to ask in prayer that Jesus will cast the insurmountable mountain into the sea for me. I also fall back on that old wisdom: “Better to light one candle than to curse the darkness.” Can you possibly break the task down into bits— like edit three pages— and conquer the bits?
Interestingly, Joe Bunting over at The Write Practice expressed just these same feelings in his post yesterday. He once went through a dark valley and tells how he made it out by allowing himself some days for free writing. It was like a mini vacation. If you’re interested, you can read his article here: http://thewritepractice.com/free-writing/
It helps to keep in mind you’re not weird, hopeless, or alone in this. I pray the One who stands beside you will give you a comforting pat on the shoulder. 🙂
